Former Auburn commit set to return to the Plains this weekend

The recruitment of four-star defensive lineman Antonio Coleman can be described as a “mixed bag.”

Coleman committed to Alabama last September before changing gears in December in favor of flipping to Auburn. However, new Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer won over Coleman in March and convinced him to swap back to the Tide.

This weekend, Auburn will take its chances of changing Coleman’s mind again by hosting him of an official visit.

Despite Coleman’s flip to Alabama, Auburn is not completely out of the running. Coleman returned to Auburn on March 16, and will join fellow Alabama commit Derrick Smith, a four-star wide receiver from Selma.

Coleman is a part of a growing powerhouse at Saraland High School, which is home to several talented athletes such as Texas commit KJ Lacey and 2024 Alabama signee Ryan Williams. Last season, Coleman made 62 stops, with 22.5 being registered for a loss. Auburn has a 20.8% chance of signing Coleman to its 2025 class according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine. Can Auburn increase that percentage this weekend?

