Former Auburn commit Kalen Edwards plans to visit the Plains more

2025 defensive lineman recruitKalen Edwards was once committed to become an Auburn Tiger, but backed off his promise following defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett’s departure for the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

Although the 6-4, 330-pound lineman is no longer committed to Auburn, he did have the chance to visit the Plains recently. The Tennessee native reportedly enjoyed his time with new defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams. The new relationship has caused Edwards to have second thoughts, which will lead to more visits in the future.

If Edwards were to come back to the Tigers, Hugh Freeze would be securing the talents of the No. 38 ranked defensive lineman in the 2025 class. Edwards is also the No. 11 ranked player out of the “Volunteer State.”

Auburn isn’t the only program vying for his talents however, as Edwards has visits to Louisville, Memphis, and Georgia lined up in the near future. The high schoolers decision could come after the trio of visits.

“I really don’t know for sure. I’m going on the rest of my OV’s just to see,” Edwards said in an interview with On3. “Auburn is in the back of my head for sure.”

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire