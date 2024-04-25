Former Auburn CB schedules official visit to Colorado

After submitting his name into the transfer portal this week, one former Auburn defensive back is setting his sights out west.

Colton Hood, a three-star signee from Auburn’s 2023 recruiting haul, departed from the program this week to explore his options within the transfer portal. Programs are becoming interested, including one future Big 12 member. Hood tweeted Wednesday that he will be in Boulder on Thursday for his official visit to the University of Colorado.

Colorado is one of 10 programs officially departing the PAC 12 ahead of the 2024 football season, joining fellow members Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah in making the move. Head coach Deion Sanders will enter his second season as the leading man in Boulder and is looking to add top talent to make this season his most successful.

Hood was a significant signee from the 2023 class. He signed with Auburn as the No. 48 cornerback and the No. 45 overall recruit from Georgia. He competed in four games for the Tigers last season according to Pro Football Focus, totaling 44 snaps. He joined fellow 2023 signee Tyler Scott by entering the transfer portal this week. However, Scott has since changed course and will stay at Auburn.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire