Former Auburn baseball player Ryan Bliss makes MLB debut

Auburn athletics has formed a history of sending its players to the professional leagues across all sports. Many have made big impacts, but it all starts with a player’s first appearance as a rookie.

That dream of playing in the pros became true when former Tiger infielder Ryan Bliss made his debut in the MLB for the Seattle Mariners on Monday night.

Bliss enters “The Show” after spending the last three seasons at the minor league level, most recently for the Tacoma Rainiers at triple-A.

The former Auburn star went 0-for-2 on the night and walked once. He was also stranded in scoring position later in the inning after he walked.

Bliss earned many honors in his final season on the Plains. He earned Second Team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive Team in 2021 amongst many other honors that he accumulated. He posted a .328 batting average with 20 home runs and 99 RBIs while with the Tigers. He started every single game he appeared in, as well.

He was notably on the roster when Auburn made the College World Series in 2019, when the Tigers won the Atlanta Regional and Chapel Hill Super Regional.

The Seattle Mariners continue their series with the Houston Astros over the next three days, where Bliss will be expected to see some playing time.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Tyler on Twitter @traley34

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire