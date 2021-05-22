Former Auburn baseball great Joe Beckwith passes away at 66

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brian Stultz
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Auburn baseball has lost a legend.

On Saturday, the athletic department announced the death of Joe Beckwith, a former Auburn pitcher and two-time World Series winner. He was 66.

“Auburn University, Auburn baseball and the Auburn community lost a legend in Joe Beckwith,” head coach Butch Thompson said. “I’m so thankful for his contributions through the years. He has represented us so well. I’m thankful to Auburn and our athletics department for recognizing Joe and his family a few weeks ago at Plainsman Park.

“I’ll never forget his friendship and how he stayed connected and continued to root for his alma mater and for this baseball team,” Thompson added. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Joe and his family during this time.”

Beckwith played for the Tigers from 1974-77 where he was a four-year letter winner. He still holds the program record for career complete games (20) and ranks third in career ERA (1.92) and fourth in wins (31.) He was key member of the Auburn team that reached the College World Series in 1976.

Drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second round of the 1977 MLB draft, Beckwitch won a World Series with the Dodgers in 1981 and then with the Kansas City Royals in 1985.

Recommended Stories

  • White Sox' Zack Collins important piece in World Series puzzle

    Zack Collins is a reliable catcher for the White Sox, excelling working with the pitchers and defensively, another piece to the World Series puzzle.

  • Yankees talking to Rangers about potential Delino DeShields Jr. trade

    Delino DeShields, 28, has played six seasons in the big leagues with Texas and Cleveland and is currently a member of the Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate, the Round Rock Express.

  • Bears' Justin Fields ahead of where Mitch Trubisky was as rookie

    Justin Fields had an eye-opening rookie minicamp, but how did it compare to what Mitch Trubisky showed four years ago?

  • Yankees News: Luis Severino is 'close' to appearing in rehab games

    Luis Severino is on his way to getting back into pinstripes sooner rather than later.

  • Ronald Acuña Jr.'s 15th home run

    Ronald Acuña Jr. continues his hot streak by hitting a leadoff solo home run on the first pitch he sees in the bottom of the 1st

  • Colorado Avalanche's Nazem Kadri suspended eight games for hit to head of St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk

    The NHL suspended Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri eight games for a hit that knocked St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk out of Game 2.

  • Sources: Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III set for July 24 in Las Vegas

    Their third fight will most likely be at T-Mobile Arena, though the MGM Grand and Allegiant Stadium are still in the running.

  • Manny Pacquiao to face Errol Spence Jr. on Aug. 21 in Las Vegas

    Pacquiao's first fight in two years is going to be a big one.

  • What do some NFL execs think of Aaron Rodgers’ trade value? It's more debatable than you might expect

    Six high-level front office executives spoke with Yahoo Sports about Rodgers' market, and three main points emerged.

  • Motor racing-Vettel laps Monaco with tears in his eyes

    The four-times Formula One world champion was later jokingly presented with a makeshift eye patch by his Aston Martin team mates. Vettel had said over the radio that it felt like his eye was bleeding and that either he was "super-emotional" or something else was going on. Vettel was eighth in the first session and 10th in the second.

  • Stephen Curry's 39 points not enough as Grizzlies eliminate Warriors in NBA play-in tournament

    The NBA's play-in tournament went out with a bang.

  • Soccer-Atletico clinch La Liga title thanks to Suarez winner

    Atletico Madrid pipped city rivals Real Madrid to the La Liga title on Saturday after Luis Suarez fired them to a 2-1 comeback win at Real Valladolid, which secured them the Spanish championship for the first time in seven years. Valladolid took a shock lead in the 18th minute when Oscar Plano slotted past Jan Oblak to complete a sweeping counterattack after Yannick Carrasco had lost control of the ball following an Atletico corner.

  • Jaguars forget to blur out draft board, showing a WR with same grade as Trevor Lawrence

    We've seen a few of the prospect grades on the Jaguars' draft board, including players they didn't draft.

  • Josh Taylor is showing boxing's biggest stars how game should be played

    Josh Taylor hasn't ducked anybody on his rise to becoming a super lightweight champion. If there were more like him, boxing wouldn't be struggling so much.

  • LeBron James reportedly violated NBA health and safety protocols after attending event

    LeBron James attended an event before the Lakers' game against the Warriors.

  • Danica Patrick will drive the pace car ahead of the 2021 Indy 500

    Patrick made eight Indianapolis 500 starts and finished third in 2009.

  • Sorokin, Islanders beat Penguins 4-1 in Game 4 to tie series

    After two tough losses, the New York Islanders turned back to Ilya Sorokin in a game they needed to win, and the rookie goalie came through. “Ilya’s been through a lot of stuff, everything from league championships in a very good league in the KHL,” New York coach Barry Trotz said.

  • Ex-Eagles coach Eugene Chung says NFL team told him he was 'not the right minority' in job interview

    What are you even supposed to say to this?

  • Count 'em! MLB hits 20,000 players when Godoy debuts for M's

    There was a big number reached in Major League Baseball during the San Diego Padres' 16-1 blowout over Seattle, and it had nothing to do with runs. Because when Mariners backup catcher José Godoy made his big league debut Friday night, he became the 20,000th player in MLB history. There was no fanfare at Petco Park when Godoy came in to catch in the bottom of the sixth inning with the Mariners trailing 12-1.

  • Gutsy Jordan Spieth shows his class to climb USPGA leaderboard - but Rory McIlroy struggles again

    Jordan Spieth served notice in the third round of the US PGA Championship here on Saturday that he is not about to give up on achieving his career grand slam dream without a fight. In contrast, however, Rory McIlroy’s mission to relaunch his major odyssey faded with barely a whimper. Spieth began the day nine off the overnight lead shared by fellow American Phil Mickelson and South African Louis Oosthuizen. It appeared a forlorn pursuit for the 27-year-old as he tried to chase down the Wanamaker Trophy to become just the sixth player in history to complete male golf’s full set, joining Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tiger Woods in the pantheon. But Spieth is one of the gutsiest pros out there and on the back of his recent resurgence - which featured him winning his first tournament in four years last month before finishing third at The Masters - he tore into The Ocean Course. Granted, with the conditions much calmer, this was the easiest Pete Dye’s creation had played all week, but still danger lurks. Spieth's 68 only contained one bogey - on the 17th - and on level par, his admirers can still fantasise, even if it is far-fetched. There was a 13-footer for par on the 1st and although he missed a nine-footer for birdie on the par-five 2nd, a 30-footer on the par-four 3rd handed him his first birdie. On the par-three 5th he chipped in and the momentum was his. Except, he lipped out on the 6th, missed a four-footer for a four on the par-five 7th and when a 15-footer on the 8th somehow stayed above ground, it seemed to be a case of what-could-have-been. Maybe it still was, despite another chip in on the 10th and an eight-footer for birdie on the 11th. Spieth required everything to drop. There were two fine par saves on the 14th and 15th - the first courtesy of an exquisite chip to 18 inches from the rough and the second with a courageous 16-footer - and there was a 15-footer on the par-five 16th. At that stage Spieth was only four off the pace, with the leaders going off. The Ocean Course was on the brink of witnessing its first bogey-free round of the 103rd US PGA. Until the 17th struck, that is. The treacherous par-three with water down the right, inevitably forces the golfer to look left and so Spieth pulled it. This time could not convert the 18-footer for par, but after the par up the 18th that club still deserved pride of place in Spieth’s bag after wildly misbehaving in the first two rounds. There were only 23 putts on his scorecard. By now, McIlroy looked resigned to be bunched among the also-rans. His very first shot of the round was clipped into the water and although he pulled that one back with a birdie on the 9th to go out in level-par 36, the inward half was appalling. It began with another wayward tee-shot to the right, requiring a penalty drop from “the native area” - and on the par-five 11th, he laboured up the left side, making another bogey.