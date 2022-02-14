Former Auburn alum Les Snead, Blake Countess earn Super Bowl rings

It was almost a storybook ending for former Auburn Tigers tight end C.J. Uzomah. He worked his way back from the knee injury to play in the biggest game of his life. It just wasn’t his night. In a last-ditch effort for the Bengals, Joe Burrow’s fourth-down throw fell to the turf ending their comeback hopes.

Despite being the only active former Auburn Tiger in the game, a pair of Rams with ties to The Plains did earn the win. The general manager of the Los Angeles Rams, Les Snead, is a former staffer. In the 1993-94 seasons he served as a graduate assistant for the Tigers.

Snead would join the expansion Jacksonville Jaguars in 1995 as a scout. He joined the Atlanta Falcons as a pro scout in 1997 and remained in that role until 2009. He was promoted to Director of player personnel with the Falcons. Snead would become the general manager for the Rams in 2012, where he still serves today.

Snead graduated high school at Eufaula, Alabama. After missing out on the championship in Super Bowl LIII, he finally won his ring in Super Bowl LVI.

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Another former Auburn Tiger, Blake Countess also earned a Super Bowl ring with the Rams. He was signed to the practice squad on Jan. 12, 2022. It is his second stint with the Rams and this time around he got the championship ring despite not playing this time around.

Countess came to Auburn after graduating from Michigan in 2014. He played the 2015 season with the Tigers before being drafted in the sixth round of the following NFL draft. Countess would be released in September of 2016 and signed with the Rams for the first time. After losing to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, Countess gets to celebrate like a champion.