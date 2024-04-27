Former Atrisco Heritage softball player sets JUCO national records

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Luna Community College softball team just rapped up its 2024 season. One Rough Rider in particular had a season for the record books.

Atrisco Heritage graduate Angelica Ortiz was a dominant force in Luna’s lineup as she not only led her team in multiple offensive categories, but also the nation. Ortiz finished the year with 41 homeruns and 119 RBI, which are both NJCAA single-season records. She also finished the season with a .536 average.

“Its a really special thing, you know its good to know that all of the hard work that I have put into this sport has paid off,” said Ortiz. “It just feels really good to not only share that, not only with myself, but my team because they were always there for me.”

Ortiz’ success gained the attention of Division I UTSA and she is set to join the Roadrunners next season. She said she owes a lot to the program at Luna for bringing the love of the game back to her life after taking a year and a half off.

“I never thought I was going to play softball again until I watched Luna play a couple of games,” she said. “[I thought} maybe I can help out this program or just a chance to play again and Coach Randy gave me a chance. Everyone has to start somewhere and you know starting off here was probably one of the best opportunities I ever took in my life.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.