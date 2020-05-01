Former Athletics minor leaguer Miguel Marte dies at age 30 due to coronavirus

The Oakland Athletics announced Friday that former minor league player Miguel Marte has died from complications brought on by COVID-19. He was 30.

The A's are mourning the loss of former Athletic minor leaguer Miguel Marte, who passed away earlier this week due to complications from COVID-19. Marte played in the A's system from 2008-2012. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.https://t.co/PV7UEuAuvL pic.twitter.com/mVeLdOUciU — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 1, 2020

A native of the Dominican Republic, Marte played in the A’s organization from 2008-12.

He showed promise and provided versatility early in his career, logging time at catcher, first base and outfield. He advanced as far as single-A ball, hitting .230/.275/.331 with three home runs in his final season. For his professional career, Marte hit a combined .251 with 16 homers and 117 RBI.

Players and the entire baseball community mourn the passing of Miguel Marte. We extend our most sincere condolences to Miguel’s family. https://t.co/JExOHtiBrF — MLBPA (@MLB_PLAYERS) May 1, 2020

A GoFundMe has been created to support Marte's family. He is survived by his wife, Jasmin, twin girls and a young son.

