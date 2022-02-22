The former athlete inspiring young Iraqi girls to cycle
Location: Baghdad, Iraq
This former athlete's mission: to develop women’s sports in Iraq
Rasha Refaat offers free cycling classes to young girls
Refaat used to be a member of Iraq’s national cycling team
She almost abandoned cycling after being badly injured in a competition
Instead, she is using her own experiences as a source of strength
Name: Rasha Refaat, FORMER ATHLETE AND CYCLING TRAINER
“We try to inspire girls to participate in internal and external championships without shame and without fear. We must break that barrier in front of girls, so that they can compete internationally.”