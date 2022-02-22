The former athlete inspiring young Iraqi girls to cycle

Location: Baghdad, Iraq

This former athlete's mission: to develop women’s sports in Iraq

Rasha Refaat offers free cycling classes to young girls

Refaat used to be a member of Iraq’s national cycling team

She almost abandoned cycling after being badly injured in a competition

Instead, she is using her own experiences as a source of strength

Name: Rasha Refaat, FORMER ATHLETE AND CYCLING TRAINER

“We try to inspire girls to participate in internal and external championships without shame and without fear. We must break that barrier in front of girls, so that they can compete internationally.”