Former ASU basketball walk-on headed to NCAA Tournament with new college team

John Olmsted played four years at Arizona State and was patient. Some would say too patient.

As a walk-on, his playing time was minimal, although he was part of a team that won 23 games and advanced to the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The Sun Devils are sitting this one out; Olmsted is not.

He is using his final year of eligibility as a graduate student at Montana State University, which emerged as the surprise winner of the Big Sky Conference. The Bobcats (17-17) will square off against Southwestern Athletic Conference champion Grambling State (20-14) at 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday at the University of Dayton Arena — the same venue in which the Sun Devils played a year ago.

Montana State is in the NCAA Tournament for the sixth time in history and the third consecutive year, which ties a conference record set by Weber State from 1978-80 when the league consisted of just four teams.

Olmsted, a 6-foor-10, 235-pound forward, played only 17 minutes a year ago and decided to enter the transfer portal. That decision had nothing to do with coach Bobby Hurley or his dissatisfaction with that program. It was the chance to be on a scholarship, get another degree and experience a different part of the country.

"I loved coach Hurley and my teammates. That's really why I stayed there as long as I did," said Olmsted, who got a degree in sports business from ASU and is now working on a master's degree in sports coaching. "But most of the guys I played with left, so I thought it would be good to go somewhere different."

Olmsted is one of a handful of former Sun Devils, who will take part in March Madness. The others include D.J. Horne of surprising ACC champion North Carolina State, Jaelen House of New Mexico, Warren Washington and injured Devan Cambridge of Texas Tech and Duke Brennan of Grand Canyon. Horne and Washington's teams will actually be playing each other in the first round.

Olmsted didn't get a lot of playing time early this season until a minor injury to another player and the ejection of another from a game allowed him the opportunity to see more time. Olmsted took advantage of it. He is averaging just 3.3 points and 1.7 rebounds on the season but is at 10.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in the last five games, going an impressive 21-for-27 from the field in that stretch.

"It's been great to be able to come in and contribute and play some meaningful minutes," he said. "You never know when your time is going to come so you just have to work hard and be ready when you're called on."

That was a position Olmsted was in during his time in maroon and gold. The 2020-2021 season was one in which the Sun Devils dealt with a rash of injuries, including four by the frontcourt players. Olmsted played 17 minutes against USC when that squad featured highly regarded brothers in Evan and Isaiah Mobley. He scored his first career bucket on a dunk against Oregon and collected two points and five rebounds against Oregon State a few days later.

Now, for the first time, Olmsted is seeing consistent playing time and he has responded. He is coming off a career-high 16 points in the Bobcats 85-70 win over Montana in the conference championship game. He scored double-digits in three of the last five games.

"John has added a great deal of leadership and connection throughout this season, even when his minutes were reduced," first-year Montana State coach Matt Logie said. "In recent games John has provided a very strong threat at the rim, specifically in ball screen situations. His ability to catch and finish at the rim has provided much-needed scoring and defensive rotations for our offense."

Montana State was one of the schools that recruited Olmsted out of high school. Although there is a different staff, it still made sense to sign there. Logie said he was familiar with the AAU program that Olmsted had played for before college and had conversations with the Arizona State staff about him.

"The character, leadership, and basketball IQ that everyone used to describe John were all greatly appealing to us in addition to his on the court basketball talents," Logie said.

Olmsted admits the change of climate has been nice. He enjoys fishing and other outdoor activities but concedes that adjusting to the cold weather was a challenge at first. He is used to warmer environments, having spent nine years growing up in Chile when his father Josh worked in the copper mining industry.

When John was entering the sixth grade the family moved to Morenci, a mining town 200 miles east of Phoenix, not far from the Arizona-New Mexico border. When John decided to go to Arizona State, his father transferred to his company's corporate office in Phoenix and the family has lived here ever since.

Olmsted comes from an athletic family with both of his parents former athletes at Colorado School of Mines. He played soccer and baseball growing up, before settling on basketball because some friends suggested he try the sport because of his size. It is the one he has focused on ever since.

He is making the most of his last games.

"It's pretty exciting to be in this position," he said. "I am happy to be ending my career in the postseason. We're going to see what we can do. We're just enjoying the ride."

"John had always shown flashes in practice of what he was capable of doing for our team so I don't think anyone has been surprised by the types of plays he has been making, but the fact that he has been able to do it when it matters most and break through when the lights are brightest has been a joy to watch," Logie said.

