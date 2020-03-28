Former Astros catcher Evan Gattis tweets picture of ‘Snitches Get Stitches’ Mike Fiers glass

Just in case the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has made you forget about the biggest pre-virus story in baseball, former Astros catcher Evan Gattis has stepped up to the plate to remind you why you were probably very mad at the Houston Astros. Gattis tweeted an image of a glass being sold by a Houston-area bar depicting Mike Fiers with the phrase “snitches get stitches.” Fiers, of course, was the one who blew the whistle on the Astros’ sign-stealing operation.

Gattis, who was part of the sign-stealing Houston team that won the World Series in 2017, clearly feels a certain kind of way about his former teammate. It’s one thing for a private business to make this sort of merchandise, but it’s another thing entirely for a player to endorse it. The implication, of course, is that Gattis feels that Fiers is owed some sort of retribution for his actions. That’ll be rather hard to do without some sort of full-out brawl happening, given that both the Astros and A’s (Fiers’ current team) play in the American League and the pitchers don’t bat.

Gattis has not appeared in organized ball since 2018, when he posted a -0.1 fWAR.

