Former Arsenal striker offered €48m salary for 2 years

Alexandre Lacazette, the former Arsenal striker who returned to his boyhood club Lyon in 2022, is at the centre of a transfer saga as Saudi Arabian club Al-Qadisiyah dangles a lucrative €48 million contract over two seasons.

This potential move could see Lacazette quadruple his current salary, but it would also mean leaving his beloved Lyon in a crucial period.

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) shakes hands with Lyon’s French forward #10 Alexandre Lacazette on the podium after the French Cup Final football match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, northern France on May 25, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Alexandre Lacazette, former Arsenal striker and current captain of Olympique Lyonnais (OL), has reportedly received a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Qadisiyah. The deal, worth a staggering €48 million over two seasons, represents a significant increase on his current salary at Lyon.

Lacazette joined Arsenal from Lyon in 2017 for a then club-record fee of £46.5 million. During his five-year stint with the Gunners, he made 206 appearances, scoring 71 goals and providing 36 assists. He became a fan favourite for his work rate, link-up play, and finishing, notably winning the Arsenal Player of the Season award in 2018-19.

However, his form dipped in his final season at the Emirates, and he opted to return to his boyhood club, Lyon, on a free transfer in the summer of 2022. Since his return, Lacazette has rediscovered his scoring touch, netting 31 goals in all competitions last season and captaining the team.

Lyon’s French forward #10 Alexandre Lacazette takes a shot during the French L1 football match between Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon) and LOSC (Lille) at the Groupama stadium in Lyon, central eastern France on November 26, 2023. (Photo by ARNAUD FINISTRE/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite his importance to the team, Lyon’s financial constraints might force them to consider the Saudi offer. The club is facing scrutiny from the French financial watchdog, the DNCG, and selling Lacazette could alleviate some of their financial burdens.

While the decision ultimately lies with Lacazette, the lure of a massive salary increase and a new challenge in Saudi Arabia could prove tempting. The 32-year-old striker is reportedly in “deep reflection”, weighing up the Saudi offer against the possibility of extending his contract with Lyon until 2026.

This potential move underscores the growing influence of Saudi Arabian clubs in the global football market. Their financial muscle is still attracting top talent from Europe’s major leagues, offering players lucrative contracts that few other clubs can match.

Lacazette will take part in the Olympics this summer, called up by Thierry Henry despite being ignored by the main French team since 2017.