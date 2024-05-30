Former Arsenal star wants return to former club amid uncertain future

Former Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista is contemplating his next career move after a disappointing spell at Atletico Madrid.

The Brazilian, who spent two-and-a-half seasons at the Emirates before moving to Valencia, has expressed his desire to return to the Spanish club where he enjoyed the most successful period of his career.

VALENCIA, SPAIN – NOVEMBER 27: Gabriel Paulista of Valencia looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League group H match between Valencia CF and Chelsea FC at Estadio Mestalla on November 27, 2019 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images)

Gabriel Paulista, the former Arsenal centre-back, finds himself at a career crossroads after an uneventful four-month spell at Atletico Madrid. Signed on a free transfer in January following a contract termination with Valencia, the Brazilian defender failed to make a significant impact under Diego Simeone, making just five appearances.

Paulista‘s contract with Atletico Madrid expires on June 30th, and a renewal seems unlikely. In a recent interview with El Chiringuito, the defender expressed uncertainty about his future, stating, “I’m still not clear on what could happen, my agents are working on all this.” He emphasised his desire to enjoy his holiday with his family without worrying about his next career move.

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 03: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal celebrates with Gabriel Paulista after scoring his team’s second goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal at London Stadium on December 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

While his immediate future remains unclear, Paulista didn’t rule out a potential return to Valencia, where he arguably enjoyed the most successful years of his career. “My family and I would be happy to return to Valencia,” he admitted. “In football, you never know what can happen, let’s see.”

Paulista‘s departure from Valencia was shrouded in controversy. Despite being one of the team’s captains, he was excluded from the squad after 19 appearances, preventing him from triggering an automatic contract renewal clause when he hit 20. This decision by Valencia owner Peter Lim paved the way for his move to Atletico Madrid in January.

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 06: (L-R) Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny, Per Mertesacker and Gabriel Paulista of Arsenal celebrate with the FA Community Shield after victory in the FA Community Shield match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on August 6, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Paulista‘s time at Arsenal, from 2015 to 2017, was a mixed bag. Signed by Arsene Wenger for £11.2 million from Villarreal, the Brazilian was touted as a potential star in the Premier League. However, inconsistency and rash challenges marred his tenure, despite some standout performances and two FA Community Shield titles.

He made a total of 64 appearances for the Gunners before being sold to Valencia in 2017 for £10 million under Arsene Wenger‘s management.