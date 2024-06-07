Former Arsenal star makes cheesy pick between Real Madrid’s pacey duo

Real Madrid’s acquisition of Kylian Mbappe has made waves in European football this summer, with the Frenchman all set to join the club on a free transfer.

Mbappe’s arrival could make Real Madrid one of the best-attacking teams in the league, especially with him and Vinicius leading the frontline next season.

Both players are known for their pace and skill. But in a recent interaction, former Arsenal winger Theo Walcott playfully inserted himself into the ongoing debate about who’s faster.

Mbappe or Vinicius? Answer – Walcott

Walcott was asked by a reporter who he thought was quicker on the pitch. The once-feared speedster, known for terrorizing defences in his younger years, offered a tongue-in-cheek response: “Me.”

This lighthearted boast is sure to spark amusement amongst fans, particularly those who remember the early days of Walcott’s career when his blistering pace was a nightmare for defenders.

Walcott was a fearless winger in his time (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Time eventually took its toll, with Walcott retiring from professional football last summer. During his career, the forward notably featured in almost 400 competitive games for Arsenal.

Interestingly, Walcott never played against Real Madrid during his career. He did, however, play against Barcelona five times in the UEFA Champions League, though he was able to win only once.

Shifting our focus back to Vinicius and Mbappe, the upcoming season at Real Madrid promises a mouthwatering spectacle on the flanks, with both players renowned for leaving defenders in their dust.

Many already expect Mbappe to take the crown from Lionel Messi, as far as being crown jewel of La Liga is concerned.