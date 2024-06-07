Former Arsenal midfielder “sad” after international snub

Lucas Torreira, who made a name for himself at Arsenal before moving to Galatasaray, has publicly expressed his sadness at being omitted from the Uruguay national team by coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Despite a strong season in the Turkish Super Lig, the midfielder has been overlooked, leading to an emotional response in a recent radio interview.

Uruguay’s midfielder Lucas Torreira gives a press confernce at Al Erssal in Doha on November 22, 2022 during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. (Photo by PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images)

Lucas Torreira, the former Arsenal midfielder who now plays for Galatasaray, has publicly voiced his disappointment over being left out of the Uruguayan national team squad by coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Torreira, who joined Arsenal from Sampdoria in 2018 for a fee of £26.4 million, was a popular figure during his time at the Emirates, known for his tenacious playing style and combative spirit in midfield. However, after struggling to cement a regular starting spot, he was loaned out to Atlético Madrid and Fiorentina before being sold to Galatasaray in 2022 for a reported £5.5 million.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY – SEPTEMBER 20: Lucas Torreira of Galatasaray heads during the UEFA Champions League match between Galatasaray A.S. and F.C. Copenhagen at Ali Sami Yen Arena on September 20, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Despite his club form, which saw him make 47 appearances for Galatasaray last season, contributing a goal and three assists, Torreira has been overlooked for the latest Uruguay squad.

In a recent radio interview in Uruguay, he expressed his sadness at the decision, stating, “It makes me sad not to be there.” He acknowledged that the Turkish league might not be considered one of the best in Europe but emphasised the quality of Galatasaray‘s squad, adding, “If you look at the squad we have, Galatasaray is one of the best teams in the world and I am here too.”

While expressing his disappointment, Torreira also showed understanding for Bielsa‘s decision, stating, “I can understand the coach’s decisions. You have to. I don’t think a coach would get angry at a player and call him out.”