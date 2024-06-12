Former Arsenal man agrees Besiktas deal despite desire to return to former club

Former Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista is set to join Turkish club Besiktas, despite his desire to return to his former club, Valencia.

The 33-year-old Brazilian centre-back will be leaving Atletico Madrid after a brief and uneventful four-month stint.

VALENCIA, SPAIN – NOVEMBER 27: Gabriel Paulista of Valencia looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League group H match between Valencia CF and Chelsea FC at Estadio Mestalla on November 27, 2019 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images)

Gabriel joined Atletico on a free transfer in January, following a contract termination with Valencia. However, he struggled to secure a regular place in Diego Simeone‘s side, making only five appearances due to recurring injuries.

Despite his limited game time, Gabriel expressed his fondness for Valencia in a recent interview, stating that he and his family would be happy to return to the club. However, it seems that a move back to Spain is not on the cards, as Besiktas have reportedly secured his signature.

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 23: Alexis Sanchez (L) of Arsenal celebrates scoring his side’s second goal with his team mate Gabriel (R) during the Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on April 23, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images,)

Gabriel‘s time at Arsenal, from 2015 to 2017, was marked by both promising performances and occasional lapses in judgement. He struggled to establish himself as a consistent first-team regular and was eventually sold to Valencia in 2017.

The Brazilian defender enjoyed a successful spell at Valencia, becoming a key figure in the team and even captaining the side at times. However, his departure from the club was marred by controversy, as he was excluded from the squad after 19 appearances, preventing him from triggering an automatic contract renewal clause.

Gabriel‘s move to Besiktas marks a new chapter in his career, as he ventures outside the top five European leagues for the first time. It remains to be seen whether he can rediscover his form and establish himself as a key player for the Turkish giants.