Former Arsenal fan favourite released as another agrees Saudi deal

Two former Arsenal players are set for new chapters in their careers, with goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny reportedly agreeing to a lucrative deal with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, and midfielder Francis Coquelin being released by Villarreal.

VILLARREAL, SPAIN – NOVEMBER 07: Francis Coquelin of Villarreal CF thanks the supporters following the La Liga Santander match between Villarreal CF and Getafe CF at Estadio de la Ceramica on November 07, 2021 in Villarreal, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Szczesny, who spent eight years at Arsenal before joining Juventus in 2017, has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract worth €19 million per season with Al Nassr. The move is a significant step up financially for the 34-year-old Polish international, who is said to have been persuaded by Cristiano Ronaldo to join the Saudi Pro League club.

During his time at Arsenal, Szczesny made 181 appearances and won two FA Cups and the 2014 Community Shield. He was initially a backup to Lukasz Fabianski but eventually became the club’s first-choice goalkeeper. However, a series of errors and disciplinary issues led to him losing his place to David Ospina, and he ultimately left for Juventus.

ST ALBANS, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 24: (L-R) Arsenal goalkeepers Wojciech Szczesny, Damian Martínez and David Ospina arrive for the Arsenal training session ahead of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 match against AS Monaco at London Colney on February 24, 2015 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Coquelin, who came through the ranks at Arsenal and played 160 games for the Gunners, has been released by Villarreal after five seasons with the Spanish club. The 32-year-old French midfielder was a key part of the team that won the Europa League in 2021, but his contract has not been renewed as Villarreal looks to rebuild its squad.

Coquelin joined Arsenal‘s academy at the age of 16 and made his first-team debut in 2008. He had loan spells with Lorient and Freiburg before establishing himself in the Arsenal midfield. Known for his tenacity and work rate, Coquelin was a popular figure among fans.

Arsenal’s French midfielder Francis Coquelin (L) and Arsenal’s French headcoach Arsene Wenger (R) speak together during the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen football match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal in Munich, southern Germany, on February 15, 2017. (CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)

These moves mark a significant change for both players, with Szczesny embarking on a new adventure in Saudi Arabia and Coquelin seeking a fresh start after his release from Villarreal. It will be interesting to see where Coquelin ends up, as he still has plenty to offer a new club.