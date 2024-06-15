Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell dies, aged 54

Kevin Campbell worked as a pundit after retiring from the game, including time on Everton TV and Sky Sports (Getty Images)

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell has died aged 54 after falling seriously ill earlier this month.

Campbell is remembered for winning a title with the Gunners and would later become a hero at Goodison Park after saving the Toffees from relegation in 1999.

And after coming through the Gunners’ academy, he enjoyed a fine career in the Premier League, scoring 149 career goals across all competitions with appearances for England Under-21s and England B.

Campbell, who also spent time at Nottingham Forest before ending his career at West Brom, was taken to hospital earlier this month with sepsis.

His management confirmed the tragic news in a statement: “Wow this one really hurts. Rest easy KC a true friend and gentleman. Thoughts with Kevs 2 boys and the rest of his family.”

Former club Arsenal added in a statement: “We are devastated to learn that our former striker Kevin Campbell has died after a short illness. Kevin was adored by everyone at the club. All of us are thinking of his friends and family at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Kevin.”

With the Toffees praising ‘Super Kev’ as an “icon”: “Everyone at Everton is deeply saddened by the death of our former striker Kevin Campbell at the age of just 54. Not just a true Goodison Park hero and icon of the English game, but an incredible person as well - as anyone who ever met him will know.”

Kevin Campbell of Everton celebrates in 1999 (Getty Images)

While friend and former teammate Ian Wright added a tribute on social media with pictures of their time together on the pitch: “Till we meet again my friend. I love you so much.”

Campbell had a prolific junior scoring record, including a hat-trick in the Gunners’ 1988 FA Youth Cup win, and loan spells at Leicester and Leyton Orient.

He would depart Arsenal with 59 goals in 224 games and won the FA Cup, League Cup and European Cup Winners’ Cup alongside that famous 1990-91 league title.

He spent three years at Nottingham Forest from 1995 with one-season out in Turkey at Trabzonspor before a memorable spell with Everton in 1999.

Campbell would captain the Toffees under Walter Smith and eventually depart in 2005, playing out his career with West Brom and Cardiff.

Former England and Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman added: “Devastated at the news that Kevin Campbell has been taken way too early. Such great memories of playing with Rambo during our time together at Arsenal - sending all my love to his family and friends.”

Former Everton forward Tony Cottee labelled Campbell as “the nicest man you could wish to meet and a fantastic player”.

Kevin Campbell of Arsenal in 1990 (Getty Images)

Campbell's former Nottingham Forest teammate Mark Crossley praised Campbell as a “gentleman” in a statement on X.

“Life can be so cruel at times,” he said. “Absolutely devastated with news of my ex-Forest teammate Kevin Campbell’s passing, a true gentleman, a great player, a shining light of a dressing room, fun-loving guy, thoughts are with all his family and friends RIP mate."