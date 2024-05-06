Former Arkansas starter finds new home in transfer portal

One of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal has found a new home.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported Monday that former Arkansas offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee had committed to SMU via the transfer portal. Chamblee played in all 12 games a season ago.

Per Thamel:

He’s the No. 6 overall player in ESPN’s transfer portal rankings. At Arkansas in 2023, he earned freshman All-SEC honors. Chamblee was an ESPN 300 recruit and ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in Arkansas in 2022. He’s 6-foot-6, 300 pounds and started eight games last season as a redshirt freshman. He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining.

Chamblee later confirmed the news in a post to his official social media account on X, formerly Twitter.

SMU has now added two players via the portal who started for Arkansas’ offensive line a season ago. Over the weekend, Paris Patterson announced his commitment to the Mustangs.

On3 ranked Chamblee as a four-star recruit and the No. 16 offensive tackle in the country coming out of high school for the recruiting class of 2022.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire