Former Arkansas starter finds new home in transfer portal
One of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal has found a new home.
ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported Monday that former Arkansas offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee had committed to SMU via the transfer portal. Chamblee played in all 12 games a season ago.
Per Thamel:
He’s the No. 6 overall player in ESPN’s transfer portal rankings. At Arkansas in 2023, he earned freshman All-SEC honors.
Chamblee was an ESPN 300 recruit and ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in Arkansas in 2022. He’s 6-foot-6, 300 pounds and started eight games last season as a redshirt freshman. He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining.
Chamblee later confirmed the news in a post to his official social media account on X, formerly Twitter.
Time to work🃏
Mission: Shock the World😈#PonyUpDallas🐎 let’s go pic.twitter.com/JaiXVDSEYi
— Andrew Chamblee (@AndrewChamblee4) May 6, 2024
SMU has now added two players via the portal who started for Arkansas’ offensive line a season ago. Over the weekend, Paris Patterson announced his commitment to the Mustangs.
On3 ranked Chamblee as a four-star recruit and the No. 16 offensive tackle in the country coming out of high school for the recruiting class of 2022.