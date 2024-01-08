Former Arkansas offensive lineman transferring to Florida

The Florida Gators have landed an offensive lineman from the transfer portal with SEC experience.

Former Arkansas Razorbacks offensive tackle Devon Manuel announced his commitment to the University of Florida on Friday, the final day of his official visit with the Gators.

In an exclusive interview with Swamp247’s Blake Alderman, Manuel said that Florida employing multiple offensive line coaches helped him land on the Gators.

“They have a lot of people who work in the o-line room,” Manuel said. “It just felt like I have a lot of resources there that will be valuable. I feel like my development will be better and faster with all the things accessible to me.”

Arkansas signed Manuel as a three-star prospect out of high school. He weighed nearly 400 pounds but has since worked his weight down to the low 300s. Standing at 6-feet-9-inches tall, he has the ideal SEC lineman’s body.

Manuel redshirted after failing to appear in any games during the 2021 season. He only saw action in one game during his redshirt freshman season in 2022. Finally, in 2023, Maneul saw regular playing time on Arkansas’ offensive line, playing more than 415 snaps.

Pro Football Focus gave him an offensive grade of 70.1 for the season. He performed better as a run blocker (69.9) than a pass blocker (64.5).

Manuel joins an offensive line room in Gainesville that struggled at times in 2023. Both starting tackles — Austin Barber and Damieon George — are returning, and there is Kamryn Waites to consider. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Manuel move to the interior at Florida.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire