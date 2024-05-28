Former Arkansas forward seeking a new home after withdrawing from NBA Draft

If Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels want to add some more depth to their roster at the forward position, a new option just became available.

On Monday, former Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile announced he was withdrawing from the 2024 NBA Draft. Instead of returning to the Razorbacks, he’s looking for a new home after John Calipari took the job and brought several players to the program.

With Brazile withdrawing, Field of 68 host Jeff Goodman reported that he is ‘wide open’ looking for his next spot in college basketball. And that could benefit the Tar Heels in the coming weeks:

Trevon Brazile will withdraw from the NBA Draft, his agent Daniel Hazan told @TheFieldOf68. The 6-10 forward is extremely talented and is making a smart decision, per multiple NBA executives. Wide-open looking for his next spot. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 27, 2024

North Carolina does need to fill two wing spots this year. losing Harrison Ingram and Cormac Ryan. They also lost center Armando Bacot and so far, have only landed two players out of the transfer portal.

Even with the additions of Cade Tyson and Ven-Allen Lubin, there is room to add more to this roster. But will Davis and his staff target a player like Brazile?

The forward averaged 8.6 points and 5.9 rebounds a year ago for the Razorbacks while shooting 48.8 percent from the field.

