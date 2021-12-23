Former Arkansas defensive end Tre Williams to play in Collegiate Bowl

Former Arkansas defensive end Tre Williams became the fourth Razorbacks player of 2021 to accept an invitation to the Collegiate Bowl this week.

Williams played one season with the Hogs, leading the team with six sacks and registering 28 tackles after transferring from Missouri. He was arrested for DWI early Sunday morning and announced his opting out of the Outback Bowl for the NFL draft later that day.

Williams joins linebackers Grant Morgan and Bumper Pool and offensive tackle Myron Cunningham as invitees. Pool could still return to Arkansas for one more season while the others have exhausted their eligibility. All three plan to play in the Outback Bowl against Penn State on January 1.

Defensive tackle John Ridgeway, in November, accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl and cornerback Montaric Brown accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl in November, as well. Like Pool, both could still return to Arkansas with a final year of eligibility.

The Collegiate Bowl is January 22, the East-West Shrine Bowl if February 3 and the Senior Bowl is February 5.