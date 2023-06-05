Former Arkansas center Connor Vanover back in SEC

Connor Vanover’s wild career will have at least one more stop.

The 7-foot-3 center from Arkansas will play for his fourth school as a college basketball player next year as Vanover selected Missouri out of the transfer portal from Oral Roberts.

Vanover spent two years with the Razorbacks. In his first, he averaged 17 minutes a game. But in his second, he averaged just over six. That led to a transfer to ORU where he found the form that made him a four-star recruit. With the Golden Eagles last year, Vanover averaged 12.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 blocks.

Missouri was a backcourt heavy team last year with seven of its top eight scorers last season listed as guards. The Tigers’ leading rebounder (and scorer), Kobe Brown, chose not to return.

Vanover started his college career at California where he averaged 7.5 points in just over 16 minutes per game before transferring back to his home state.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire