Former Arkansas basketball starter Devo Davis announces new home

Former Arkansas basketball guard Davonte “Devo” Davis has found his new home, and it’s in the Big 12.

Davis took to X, formerly Twitter, Monday to share that he had committed to Oklahoma State. He entered the transfer portal after the Razorbacks’ season-ending loss to South Carolina in the SEC Tournament back in March.

Davis was a key part of Arkansas’ two back-to-back Elite Eight runs in 2021 and 2022, plus the school’s Sweet 16 appearance in 2023 under former coach Erik Musselman.

Davis scored 25 points in the Hogs’ thrilling 72-71 win over No. 1 seed Kansas in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. According to Arkansas Sports Information, he finished his tenure in Fayetteville with over 900 points, 400 rebounds, 200 assists and 100 steals — just the ninth player in program history to do so. Davis averaged 8.5 points per game and four rebounds in four seasons with Arkansas.

But he missed time away from the team for undisclosed reasons each of the past two years and is coming off his worst collegiate season, averaging just 5.9 points per game in 27.5 minutes in 2023-24.

Davis will have one season of college eligibility remaining in Stillwater.

“Devo is a great person from a great family, and he has an incredibly engaging personality,” first-year Oklahoma State coach Steve Lutz said in a statement Monday. “Cowboy fans will see some of that same energy out on the basketball court. He is a multi-dimensional athlete who plays with effort and purpose on both ends. He’s made big plays in big moments over the course of his career, and I’m confident he’ll do the same here at Oklahoma State.”

A Jacksonville native, Davis was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. He had previously committed to Oklahoma State under then-coach Mike Boynton in 2018 but de-committed a year later and played his first season for Arkansas in 2020-21.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire