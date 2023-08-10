Former Arizona State football coach slams AD Ray Anderson: 'Not qualified to be an AD'

A former Arizona State coordinator questioned Arizona State's (and the Pac-12 Conference's) leadership in the wake of the Sun Devils leaving for the Big 12 Conference and the collapse of the one-time "Conference of Champions" in a recent interview.

The coach, Phil Bennett, was particularly harsh in his assessment of Arizona State Athletic Director Ray Anderson, saying that Anderson was "not qualified to be an athletic director" in his comments to 365 Sports.

"When I think of Arizona State, I've told you this, it's an unbelievable place, their fans are awesome, the setup's awesome," said Bennett, who was ASU's defensive coordinator under Todd Graham in 2017. "Not so much with the administration. I don't think they really understand what was happening. It was obvious by Ray's (Anderson) comment about Morgantown that they weren't that jacked up about it. But really they left themselves no option. I wasn't surprised. Dr. (Michael) Crow has been there 20-plus years. They've never been assertive enough to be the great program that they could be."

Bennett continued: "The thing that gets me is we've got too many people, not just Arizona State, making decisions about college athletics, college football in general, that are not qualified to make those decisions. Crow is a really good president, he's done a lot of good things. Ray's not qualified to be an athletic director. Ray has no college background other than playing at Stanford, baseball and football. Been in the NFL, was a players' agent. He's the guy that said, he hired Herm Edwards, I was there, could have stayed, he wanted it to be set up, I don't know if you guys remember this, like the model of an NFL team: general manager, player personnel, and look where it got them. They haven't even gotten their probation yet, which is going to be an issue, because they really didn't have a clue. And Doctor Crow allowed that."

Bennett isn't the only person to be harsh on Anderson, who continues to be slammed by some Arizona State fans on message boards and social media for his handling of ASU's athletic program, and ASU's move to the Big 12.

Bennett was also critical of the Pac-12 in the interview.

"And also you could say that same thing about the Pac-12," he told 365 Sports. "When I was there I didn't think they were very assertive at all, like the Big 12, the SEC, the Big Ten, of selling their product. I just feel like it's been very under-achieving in a lot of ways."

Arizona State has a new coach in Kenny Dillingham. It will have a new conference in the Big 12 in 2024.

Perhaps it can soon stop under-achieving and become the program Bennett said it could be, ushering in a new era of Sun Devil Football.

