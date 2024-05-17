Former Arizona State commit considering visit to Nebraska

A four-star safety in the class of 2025 has decommitted from the Arizona State Sun Devils. Rylon Dillard-Allen made the initial commitment on April 22.

On Wednesday, the defensive back announced that he would be reopening his recruitment.

After talking to (head coach Kenny Dillingham), we have decided it’s best for me to reopen up my recruitment. It was always my dream to play at ASU and be the local guy. But I want to go experience something in college and outside the state!

Dillard-Allen has told Bryan Munson of On3 that he is considering an official visit to Nebraska. He named the Huskers, Texas A&M, and Washington as his three schools of interest.

The safety will visit College State on June 14 and Seattle on June 21.

After talking to @KennyDillingham, we have decided it’s best for me to reopen up my recruitment. It was always my dream to play at ASU and be the local guy. But I want to go experience something in college and outside the state! — Rylon “Batman” Dillard-Allen (@RyDillardAllen) May 15, 2024

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire