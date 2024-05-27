Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver slammed for 'inside' Kyler Murray information

Kyler Murray seems to have had more than his share of detractors since joining the NFL.

You can evidently add a former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver to the list.

Brice Butler, whose short time with the Cardinals didn't overlap with Murray, recently slammed the quarterback on a podcast, saying that "he is not really a leader."

"Kyler's not popping off anywhere," Butler said on the Upon Further Review podcast. "Because the thing that people don't really know about Kyler is he is not really a leader, and people don't really surround himself around him. That's the thing that people don't really think about; they just look at his talent and go, 'Oh, he can go anywhere and transcend.' You have to be a leader to be a quarterback."

All of Brice Butler’s recent comments on Kyler Murray. I think it’s hilarious he thinks he’s an insider and you can tell dude is just salty. Another player using K1’s name to get relevance and clicks. Keep this same energy when he’s killing it and in the MVP convo😴 pic.twitter.com/ugThDQFB85 — K1SinceDay1 (@KSzn2021) May 24, 2024

Brice Butler: Kyler Murray worst recent QB to go No. 1 in NFL Draft

Butler made his comments as part of a segment ranking the past 10 NFL quarterbacks to get picked with the No. 1 overall selection in the NFL Draft.

Butler interestingly had Murray, the No. 1 overall selection to Arizona in the 2019 NFL Draft, ranked No. 10 on that list.

Butler had him ranked behind Cam Newton, Joe Burrow, Andrew Luck, Jared Goff, Trevor Lawrence, Baker Mayfield, Caleb Williams, Bryce Young and Jameis Winston.

In the clip, Butler calls himself an "insider," but on social media, people quickly question where he supposedly got his inside information on Murray, considering the two's time in Arizona never overlapped.

Butler was signed by the Cardinals on April 4, 2018. Arizona released him on Sept. 1, 2018, with him never appearing in a game.

The wide receiver played in 69 games over six seasons with the then-Oakland Raiders, Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins from 2013-2018.

Social media was not buying the leadership criticism Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray recently received from a former NFL player.

Social media slammed Brice Butler for his Kyler Murray comments

“He was so small, I swear #1 should’ve been a kicker cause it was almost like his leg was better than his arm!”



the year @Brice_Butler had “Boots in AZ” Kyler Murray wasn’t even on the team🤔 https://t.co/DBfGvZVeGI pic.twitter.com/YPcilbEb8x — Philomathian (@iliketofootball) May 24, 2024

@Brice_Butler was a part of the Steve Wilks/Josh Rosen training camp roster the year before Kyler was drafted (didn't even make the terrible 2018 regular season roster), so wtf is he going on about being "on the grounds in Arizona" to know first hand Kyler isn't a leader? 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/lkQ2PZPgan — Bryce (@BryceBreakers) May 24, 2024

Brice Butler is talking such a false, outdated narrative of about Kyler Murray.

Butler likely doesn't have any "inside" info getting cut a season before K1 arrived and the Cards undergoing a massive overhaul since his short stint in Arizona. — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) May 24, 2024

Maaaaan don’t listen to anything @Brice_Butler say. 2018 was one of the worst rosters put together in the league and bro couldn’t make the 53… his words mean absolutely nothing lol https://t.co/zENwi755Rh — Eazy (@eaazy_) May 24, 2024

these guys are clowns. did they even do any research on Bryce? He didn't even play with K1. He was cut from the team. and the fact that they agreed and believed everything Bryce said about K1. ... they all need to put on pic.twitter.com/0HVcw5FzRk — K2 (@Krnconnection) May 24, 2024

Of course Brice Butler thinks K1 is immature. Butler played with 28y old rookie QB Brandon Weeden. I'm sure that guy makes every 22y old rookie look immature.



Too bad Butler got cut before he could see the growth 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Desert Sports (@AZSportsFan20) May 25, 2024

Brice butler just another example of the media doing and saying whatever they can to make @K1 look bad butler never shared a locker room with him, buddy is doing anything he can to keep a relevant name because he couldn’t do it on the field and now is stuck doing a mediocre pod — Noah Millard (@noah_millard) May 24, 2024

@brice_butler you got some explaining to do that doesn’t involve outdated “information” from the last regime



if you gonna disrespect someone who’s better than 90% of your list. might as well go all out no? let’s hear it. https://t.co/QiLYeTCBIh — vic (@redseavic) May 24, 2024

Honestly who is Brice Butler? Ok being dead serious. https://t.co/lABZbGD4wd — Tino (@Santinobambino3) May 24, 2024

Criticism not new for Kyler Murray

Criticism is nothing new for Kyler Murray, even from players.

Just last season, a story made the rounds of an anonymous teammate saying the team "created a monster" when it gave Murray his contract extension.

Also last season, a sports media personality slammed Murray for a lack of accountability, saying of the QB: "You've got to grow up."

Murray, however, has seemed to grow in his leadership with the team, even recently taking many teammates on a bonding trip to Oklahoma.

Cardinals teammate Michael Carter recently shed light on Murray's leadership and work ethic this season.

"The more I've gotten to know him, I don't think he ever leaves (the Cardinals training facility)," Carter said when speaking with Arizona Sports 98.7 FM about Murray. "I'm in the building right now — I don't think he leaves here. I don't. He's always in here. He's the freakin' first person in. I'm sure he's the last person out."

He added: "I don't even think I've ever told him this, you know, I don't think he knows this … but seeing him around the building, seeing him always grinding; it sets the example because you know he is the leader of the team and makes everybody around him go harder, myself included."

Carter's comments couldn't be much more different than Butler's, huh?

