Former area standouts Wil Smith, Paul Ryan and Lee Walburn compete at U.S. Olympic Trials

Jun. 21—Gonzaga distance runner Wil Smith placed 13th out of 24 competitors in the 10,000 meter run at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Friday in Eugene.

Smith's time of 28 minutes, 33 seconds was behind his season-best mark of 28:04, but served as a strong improvement on his effort at the NCAA West regionals (29:34).

—Moscow native and former WSU standout Paul Ryan placed 29th in the men's 1,500 meters with a time of 3 minutes, 39 seconds and missed qualification to the semifinal.

Ryan was 10th of 13 runners in the second heat, just over a second behind the seventh-place qualifier.

—WSU's Lee Walburn is in 10th place in the decathlon after the first five events took place Friday.

Walburn had a slow start with respective 13th and 14th place efforts in the 100 meters and long jump. He gained ground later in the day with back-to-back seventh place marks in the high jump and 400.

The event continues Saturday with the 110 meter hurdles.

Gonzaga distance runner Wil Smith placed 13th out of 24 competitors in the 10,000 meter run at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Friday in Eugene.Smith's time of 28 minutes, 33 seconds was behind his season-best mark of 28:04, but served as a strong improvement on his effort at the NCAA West regionals (29:34).—Moscow native and former WSU standout Paul Ryan placed 29th in the men's 1,500 meters with a time of 3 minutes, 39 seconds and missed qualification to the semifinal.Ryan was 10th of 13 runners in the second heat, just over a second behind the seventh-place qualifier.—WSU's Lee Walburn is in 10th place in the decathlon after the first five events took place Friday.Walburn had a slow start with respective 13th and 14th place efforts in the 100 meters and long jump. He gained ground later in the day with back-to-back seventh place marks in the high jump and 400.The event continues Saturday with the 110 meter hurdles.