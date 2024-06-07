Former Apollo standout Bowman ready for baseball at D1 Troy

Harrison Bowman had a very good baseball season at Iowa Central, which helped him get an offer from Troy University in Alabama.

Bowman committed to Troy, one of the better teams in the Sun Belt Conference, and will be playing NCAA Division I baseball next season.

Bowman was a former multi-sport standout at Apollo High School, where he graduated in 2022.

“The Sun Belt is one of the top five conferences, it’s getting national recognition. Troy is a good fit for my personality,” Bowman said. He has three years of eligibility left, and had multiple D1 offers.

A lot of that attention came from the 2024 season Bowman had at Iowa Central, which is an NCJAA Division II school in Fort Dodge.

Iowa Central went 46-13 and its season ended in the Region 11 Tournament.

Bowman played center field and had a .436 batting average. He led NJCAA DII with 94 RBIs and was in the top six with 17 home runs. He was in the top 10 in six hitting categories.

He was first team All-Region and also was named a first team NJCAA All-American.

“It was great, it was an awesome place to be,” Bowman said of Iowa Central. “I had great teammates and coaches. It was fun to go to the ball park every day.”

After a medical redshirt year at Missouri Western, Bowman looked for another place to play and put some videos and stats on social media to help his own recruiting process. Iowa Central coach Eric Stein saw Bowman on video and they talked.

“He asked me what my dream school was,” Bowman said of what his college baseball destination would be. “They want to help get guys to the next level. It felt right to me, I’m glad I went with my gut.”

There were a lot of good pitchers at Iowa Central, so that helped Bowman and others in the batting order improve before they ever played games.

“We had a great pitching staff, facing those arms in the fall prepared me for the season,” Bowman said. “Facing those arms helped. Our coaches knew what they were doing, they would set us up in situations to help us improve. They added things to my offensive game, made me more of a power hitter. I could always hit home runs, but I was doing things with my batting I’d never done before, hitting to all parts of field. I was very locked in with my swing. I started batting leadoff, then they moved me to the four spot, that’s when the RBIs really took off.”

When Bowman was ready to look for the next college destination, he had help in getting video in front of Troy’s coaching staff. Skylar Meade is the head coach at Troy, and he was a standout pitcher at the University of Louisville who helped lead it to the 2007 College World Series.

“Once me and coach Meade were talking, I liked the way he did things, the way Troy did things, how they go about their business,” Bowman said. “They sent an offer, I slept on it a bit, then said yes, it was the right place.”

With the outfield players graduating at Troy, Bowman feels like he has a good chance to contribute and play early.

Bowman is spending time in Owensboro now, visiting family and getting ready for summer college baseball with the Minnesota Mud Puppies in the Twin Cities. He will start playing there July 1.