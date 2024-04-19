Former Andy Enfield USC assistant coach hired by new Washington coach

Andy Enfield is starting his tenure at SMU, but some of his former assistant coaches at USC are being hired elsewhere. One is Tony Bland, who has just been hired by new Washington Huskies head coach Danny Sprinkle, who had coached Utah State to the NCAA Tournament this past season. Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68 had the story.

Goodman wrote about Bland:

“Bland hasn’t coached since being fired by USC in January 2018 after being one of 10 individuals arrested in September 2017 in connection with the FBI’s investigation into corruption. Bland served a 3-year show-cause, but has been out for nearly 7 years because the investigation moved so slow. Bland was previously the head basketball coach at St. Bernard High School, and also coached AAU basketball and worked with troubled youth in the Los Angeles area in his time out of college basketball.”

Washington is a USC competitor in the Big Ten, so Bland will be competing against USC next season.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire