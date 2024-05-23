Former Andrew Jackson pitcher makes major strides for UNC ahead of ACC Tournament

University of North Carolina sophomore reliever Kyle Percival has been having a stellar season.

Of Tar Heels pitchers with 20 or more appearances, the Lancaster-native leads the team in ERA (1.69) and is second in opponent batting average (.235) to go with a 4-0 record.

“With anything, more preparation comes with more confidence,” Percival said. “I feel like I’ve definitely gotten more confident and being put into bigger roles this season and excelled into helping the team as much as I could. I think just with the years that have gone, I just have more confidence and gained off of experiences I’ve had throughout the season.”

Before North Carolina, Percival was a standout pitcher during his time at Andrew Jackson High.

Kyle Percival and the Andrew Jackson baseball team take on Gray Collegiate in the Class 2A state championship. The third and final game of the series was played Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Francis Marion University’s Cormell Field.

The left-handed pitcher played varsity all four years of high school and won all-state honors twice, including the 2022 South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association 2A Player of the Year in his senior season. In his final game for the top-ranked Volunteers, he pitched six innings and struck out nine to lead the program to its first state championship with a 9-0 win over Gray Collegiate.

However, for Andrew Jackson head baseball coach Mike Lucas, a memory of Percival that sticks with him came one year earlier on the heels of a more somber event.

“One of my saddest memories was when we lost the state championship in ‘21 (to Legion Collegiate), and he and I were the last two to leave the field,” Lucas said. “But I knew then we were going to win it the next year. Some things, you just know.”

Percival said being so close to that goal but not finishing the job pushed him and the team to work harder.

Per North Carolina pitching coach and recruiting coordinator Bryant Gaines, that will to improve is what got him in the building.

“What we saw out of him initially was a big, tall left-handed pitcher that was extremely competitive and could really throw his fastball for a strike and had an elite breaking ball,” Gaines said. “He always pitched deep into games, and he always won. That was something I was extremely impressed with...Once I got to get to know and realize what kind of family he came from, how much he valued academics, how hard of a worker he was, and what kind of character he had, that’s what made us really, really pursue him hard and wanting to be a part of our program.”

Percival has made major improvements from his freshman to sophomore season.

Kyle Percival has cut his ERA from 3.66 his freshman to 1.69 as a sophomore

He cut his ERA more than half, improved his strikeout-to-walk ratio and added to his pitching repertoire as he’s slid into a more regular relief role.

Percival attributed the changes to how hard he works in the offseason, and Gaines agrees.

“He’s bought into what we’ve told him to do,” Gaines said. “He’s gotten his body in better shape. His fastball has improved. He was at the mid- to upper-80s last year; this year, he’s been up to 92, 93 miles per hour, and that’s made his off-speed stuff that much better. It’s gotten that much more bite on his curveball and slider. He’s started to throw a change-up this year, and it’s been effective.”

North Carolina enters the ACC Tournament as the top-seeded team in the field, boasting an 41-12, 22-8 record on the season.

Percival said the team has been firing on all cylinders this year and is excited for the challenge of the tournament.

“We’re excited,” Percival said. “Team’s looking really good. Everybody’s ready to go. As a team, we’re here to do one thing and that’s win the tournament. We’ve had really good success in the regular season and just ready to go. No matter what role I’m put in, whatever it is...I’m just ready to perform at the highest level and be closer to home. It’s going to be a fun time.”

North Carolina opens the tournament against No. 12 Pittsburgh at 3 p.m. Thursday at Truist Field in Charlotte.