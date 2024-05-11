Former All-American CB discusses Texas QB Quinn Ewers’ offseason

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is talented. Even so, his ability to process defenses past first and second progressions has held him back. That might not be the case in 2024.

Former Longhorn and 2002 All-American cornerback Rod Babers is looking at where Ewers needs to make strides in going through progressions. He discussed head coach Steve Sarkisian’s emphasis on improvement in reading defenses in 2024.

“Here’s what (Sarkisian) said that was key. ‘There’s always room for improvement. … We’re really on Quinn about now we’re getting to the second and third reads. Let’s be so (comfortable) that we’re getting to the third and fourth reads, and at times the fifth reads, finding that rhythm and the ball getting out of his hands.”

That progression, Babers states, would increase NFL scouts’ confidence in the signal caller. More than that, it would likely help Texas’ on the field prospects in the upcoming season.

Ewers is trying to shake the one-read quarterback narrative, Babers mentions, which at the present moment is fair. Sarkisian put forth a simplified offense for the former five-star recruit that was heavy in run-pass option reads. While the RPO is still an effective play, becoming better at more multi-read passing plays can allow the offense to open up further and prevent defenses from sitting on shorter routes.

Co-host CJ Vogel points out Ewers’ penchant for taking off and running after a first or second read isn’t there. The pocket passer had enough athleticism to make that a dangerous play for Texas last season, but being able hit a third progression and get the ball to a better athlete at receiver could take the offense to another level.

Texas’ high ceiling is in many ways dependent on Ewers taking the next step at quarterback. If he does, you could see improvement in red zone scoring, points per game and explosiveness for the Longhorns offense.

