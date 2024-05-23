Former Albuquerque Academy player talking over as coach of girls program

May 22—Josh Skarsgard is a former standout player at Albuquerque Academy; he was a teammate of James Borrego, who is one of the men who has interviewed for the current Los Angeles Lakers coaching vacancy.

Skarsgard on Tuesday was named the new head coach of the Academy girls basketball program.

Skarsgard has been a club coach at ABC Prep, but this will be his first high school varsity head coaching job. Of note, Skarsgard was one of the players who was involved in Academy's six straight state championships (1989-94); he won state as a sophomore in 1994.

"I love the school," said Skarsgard, 46. "My best friend (Borrego) is an Academy alum, and I know what Academy basketball can do to change lives. I just want to help these girls reach their dreams."

One of those girls is his daughter, Lily, who was a starting guard last season. Skarsgard is one of four brothers who attended Academy.

The Chargers won 20 games last season, won a district championship, and were a No. 6 seed in the Class 4A playoffs.

"It's a really good group to be around," Skarsgard said. "Coach (Taryn) Bachis (who resigned after the season) has left the cupboard full."