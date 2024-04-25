Former Alabama WR wants his NFL team to draft CB Terrion Arnold

At this point, the Philadelphia Eagles are just a combination of the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide with Jalen Hurts, Landon Dickerson and DeVonta Smith already on their 53-man roster, as well as a bunch of former Bulldogs. All three of those guys have each signed massive long-term deals with the organization within the last year and are highly respected inside the building.

Former Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith wants to keep the Alabama bloodline this year as he is advocating for the Eagles to use their first-round pick on cornerback Terrion Arnold.

When asked about the idea of the Eagles potentially moving up to draft him, Arnold said Smitty was advocating for him saying, “If you want the best cornerback, you need to go get Terrion.” As of right now, the Eagles hold the No. 22 overall pick in the draft, so if they want to be in the Arnold sweepstakes they will probably need to make a move up.

Going into the 2023 college football season, most of the eyes were on Kool-Aid McKinstry as the No. 1 corner in the country. However, it was Arnold who had the massive statistical year with 63 total tackles, 12 passes defended, five interceptions and a forced fumble that likely jumped McKinstry to be the first corner taken off tonight’s board. It will be fun to see if the Eagles continue to tap into that Alabama tap line this evening.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire