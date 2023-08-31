Former Alabama WR Slade Bolden waived by the Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have cut former Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden as they trim their roster down to 53 men. Bolden was a utility piece in the Tide’s 2020 National Championship team and spent the season playing alongside eventual Heisman Trophy winner, DeVonta Smith.

Bolden’s decision to leave Tuscaloosa and forego his senior year of eligibility after the 2021 season was questionable in real time and hindsight proves he would have greatly benefitted by spending another year with Nick Saban. Through three seasons with the Crimson Tide, Bolden posted 68 catches for 712 yards and four touchdowns.

After going undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft, Bolden eventually signed with the Baltimore Ravens. He spent part of the season with Baltimore but suffered an injury in August that landed him on the IR before eventually being released in October. Hopefully, for Bolden’s sake, he can find a practice squad to spend the 2023 season with as he continues to wait on his shot in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire