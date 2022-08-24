Former Alabama WR Slade Bolden waived by Baltimore Ravens

Former Alabama wide receiver and kick returner Slade Bolden was waived by the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday. The team announced the news via their Twitter page.

Bolden spent four seasons in Tuscaloosa, where he played wide receiver and also contributed on special teams. The Louisiana native returned 21 punts for 148 yards during his Alabama career. Along with that, he hauled in 68 receptions for 712 receiving yards and four touchdowns. After his redshirt-junior season concluded, Bolden declared for the 2022 NFL draft.

He would go undrafted but signed as an undrafted free agent with the Ravens. After spending a few months with the team, he was placed on waivers with an injury designation. According to one of Bolden’s most recent tweets, he is suffering from a sports hernia injury.

He was one of five players that were waived as a part of the waiver deadline. NFL teams had to reduce their roster from 85 to 80 by the Tuesday deadline. Unfortunately, Bolden was one of the players that were waived.

We have waived WRs Jaylon Moore, Bailey Gaither and Slade Bolden (injured), LB Diego Fagot and OT Jaryd Jones-Smith. https://t.co/1JydZGRik2 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 23, 2022

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Bolden’s career as well as other former Alabama football players in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire