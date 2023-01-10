Former Alabama WR Slade Bolden works out for Kansas City Chiefs

One former Alabama wide receiver is doing his best to make a postseason roster. Slade Bolden had a workout scheduled with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday. The news was first reported by NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

Bolden was signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2021. After signing, he suffered a sports hernia that caused him to be placed on the team’s injured reserve. Consequently, he was released by the organization in late August.

Now, it appears that he will be looking to have a role on the Chiefs as they head into postseason play. The team has had its share of injuries at wide receiver and Bolden could provide some much-needed depth. It will be interesting to see if the Chiefs actually go through with signing the former Alabama pass-catcher.

Former Alabama WR/PR Slade Bolden is working out for the #Chiefs today, per source. Bolden, who spent camp with the #Ravens, had sports hernia surgery in September but is now fully healthy. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 9, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Bolden’s professional career as well as other former Alabama players in the NFL.

List

LOOK: Former Alabama players, fans react to blowout CFP national championship

List

Ranking the Top 5 Quarterbacks of the Nick Saban era

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire