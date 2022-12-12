Former Alabama WR set to re-enter transfer portal

After transferring to Utah State in the off-season, former Alabama wide receiver Xavier Williams has re-entered the transfer portal. The news was first reported by On3’s Matt Zenitz. Williams had previously spent three seasons at Alabama.

Williams was a part of the 2018 recruiting class. He was ranked as a four-star out of Chaminade-Madonna Prep School. As a member of the Tide, he served as a reserve wide receiver for three seasons. In his fourth season, he was unable to play for medical reasons.

After transferring to Utah State, he played sparingly on the Aggies’ offense. He hauled in just one reception for seven receiving yards. Now, it appears that Williams will be looking to play for a third school.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Utah State WR Xavier Williams, a former Alabama transfer, has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal, per @mzenitz. More HERE: https://t.co/aujgUodnrQ pic.twitter.com/GawxsA2K0Q — On3 (@On3sports) December 9, 2022

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire