Former Alabama WR Malik Benson announces transfer to Florida State

After one season in Tuscaloosa, one wide receiver has decided to transfer elsewhere. That is former JUCO standout and Kansas native Malik Benson. On Monday, Benson announced that he was transferring to Florida State. Benson took an official visit to Tallahassee on Sunday before announcing his decision to transfer there.

Before enrolling at Alabama, Benson played for Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas. In two seasons with the Dragons, Benson broke the school record for most receiving yards with 2,152.

The transition to Tuscaloosa was a bit more difficult for the former four-star prospect. In one season at Alabama, Benson reeled in 13 receptions for 162 yards and one touchdown.

Now, Benson will join former Alabama teammate Earl Little Jr. in Tallahassee to play for the Seminoles. It will be interesting to see how the ‘Noles plan to use Benson for his final year of college eligibility.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire