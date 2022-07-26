Former Alabama WR Julio Jones signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One of Alabama’s greatest wide receivers of all time, Julio Jones signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday. NFL insider Adam Schefter was the first to report the news via his Twitter account. It will be the third team that Jones has played for since entering the league in 2011.

Jones is heavily considered one of the best wide receivers to step foot in Bryant-Denny Stadium. In his career at Alabama, he hauled in 179 receptions for 2,653 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns. He was named a First-Team All-SEC selection in 2010. He would finish his career with the second-most receptions in Alabama history with 179. Jones also finished his career with the second most 100-yard receiving games with eight.

In 2011, the Atlanta Falcons drafted Jones with the No. 6 overall pick. He would spend ten seasons with the organization before being traded to the Tennessee Titans in February of 2021.

When Jones was traded to the Titans, he stayed injured for the majority of the season. However, he still managed to have 31 receptions for 434 receiving yards. Nonetheless, it wasn’t enough as he was released in March.

Since then a couple of months have passed and the seven-time pro-bowler is now headed to south Florida to catch passes from the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady. Jones will have to earn playing time as the Bucs already have a stellar receiving core with Chris Godwin, Tyler Johnson, and Mike Evans.

Jones will go down as one of the greatest wide receivers to play in the NFL. In his eleven-year career, he has had seven seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards. He has reeled in 61 passing touchdowns in his career. The only thing he has left to prove is a Super Bowl ring. If Jones can win a ring, there is no doubt that he should be a first-ballot hall-of-famer.

It will be interesting to see how Jones performs in a new venue.