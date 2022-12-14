Former Alabama WR joins Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts signed former Alabama wide receiver Robert Foster to their practice squad. Foster was last a part of the New York Giants practice squad.

Foster entered the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent. Since joining the league, he has played for the Bills, Packers, Commanders, Dolphins, Cowboys, and Giants.

In his professional career, he has hauled in 32 receptions for 642 receiving yards and three touchdowns. With the Colts lacking production at the wide receiver position outside of Michael Pittman Jr., Foster could join the active roster fairly soon.

It will be interesting to see what the Colts decide to do with Foster. Their season is likely over in terms of the playoffs. Foster could receive an opportunity to make a name for himself.

The #Colts waived WR Keke Coutee and signed WR Robert Foster to the practice squad. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 13, 2022

