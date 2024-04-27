Former Alabama WR Jermaine Burton drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals

Former Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton has been selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft with the 80th pick. He joins a talented young offense headlined by a pair of former LSU Tigers, Joe Burrow and Jamar Chase.

In the 2023 season, he totaled 798 yards and eight touchdowns on 39 receptions. Burton has the ability to get open deep and create big plays in the passing game.

Burton is one of the more underappreciated prospects in the 2024 draft class and will be a solid weapon for Burrow and the Bengals which should have one of the top offenses in the NFL this season.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Burton as he begins his professional career in the 2024 NFL season.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on X @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire