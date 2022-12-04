Former Alabama WR Jameson Williams eligible to make NFL debut this week

Former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams suffered a torn ACL in the Crimson Tide’s national championship matchup against Georgia. Now, Williams will be eligible to make his NFL debut after being activated by the Detroit Lions.

The knee injury didn’t hinder his draft position all too much, as he was selected No. 12 overall by the Lions.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Detroit elected to activate Williams, which renders him available for the team’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

There’s no telling how much action, if any, Williams will see. However, he is now finally able to get back on the field and pick up where he left off.

Sources: the Lions are activating first-round pick Jameson Williams, the former Alabama standout WR who tore his ACL during last season’s national championship game. Williams is available to make his NFL debut Sunday vs. the Jaguars. The good day in Detroit continues. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 3, 2022

