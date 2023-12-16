Former Alabama WR Ja’Corey Brooks transferring to Louisville

On Friday, former Alabama wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks announced that he was transferring to Louisville via X; formerly known as Twitter.

Brooks, a Florida native, spent three seasons in Tuscaloosa. The former five-star was well-known for his spectacular, game-saving catch against Auburn in the 2021 Iron Bowl.

During his three years in Tuscaloosa, Brooks hauled in 57 receptions for 896 yards and 10 touchdowns.

As a junior, he played primarily special teams. It came as a surprise to many that Brooks was not receiving more playing time at wide receiver. He suffered an injury toward the end of the season. Needless to say, he did not have as big of an impact on Alabama’s success this season.

Now, Brooks will look to play a key role in Louisville’s offense next season. The Cardinals had a strong finish to the 2023 regular season. Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm and the rest of the coaching staff have prioritized the transfer portal. It will be interesting to see if Brooks’ success as a sophomore in Tuscaloosa can be replenished in Louisville next season.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire