Former Alabama WR Gehrig Dieter waived by Kansas City Chiefs

Former Alabama wide receiver Gehrig Dieter has been waived by the Kansas City Chiefs. Dieter has been a member of the Chiefs since 2017, spending a majority of his time on the practice squad. He was a member of the Chiefs 2020 Super Bowl title, although he did not play in the game.

Dieter spent the first year of his career in Dallas with the SMU Mustangs appearing in no games. He then transferred to Bowling Green for three more seasons before eventually ending up in Tuscaloosa for the 2016 season.

Dieter teamed up with Calvin Ridley and oj howard as a member of the Alabama team that came up just short of Clemson in the national title. During his year with Alabama he posted 15 catches, 214 yards and four touchdowns.

Dieter is still only 29 years old and hopes to find another opportunity with a new team.

The Chiefs have waived six players: WR Gehrig Dieter

WR Gary Jennings

DT Lorenzo Neal

TE Josh Pederson

DE Jonathan Woodard

TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 5, 2022

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow former Alabama players in the NFL.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!