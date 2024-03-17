Advertisement
breaking news:

Bears sending QB Justin Fields to Steelers, joining Russ

Former Alabama WR Derek Kief hired as Missouri State WRs coach

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

One former Alabama player is making his rounds in the coaching landscape. According to On3’s Matt Zenitz, former Alabama wide receiver Derek Kief was hired as Missouri State’s wide receivers coach on Saturday.

Kief played wide receiver at Alabama from 2014-2018. In five seasons, Kief recorded 11 receptions for 201 yards and two touchdowns. Soon after his college career concluded, Kief decided to pursue a coaching career.

Kief spent last season as an analyst and interim wide receivers coach at Arkansas. Prior to joining the Razorbacks coaching staff, Kief served as an analyst at Maryland and eventually became the wide receivers coach at Towson.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the Alabama football program.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire