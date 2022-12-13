Former Alabama WR Christian Leary transferring back home to play for UCF

On Tuesday, former Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary announced that he is transferring to UCF. The native of Orlando will return home where he will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Leary spent two seasons with the Crimson Tide. He hauled in three receptions for 10 receiving yards and one touchdown. His primary role was on special teams units.

Interestingly enough, Leary will reunite with former Alabama wide receiver Javon Baker. In his lone season with the Knights, Baker recorded 54 receptions for 747 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

The duo will team up for a second time together. This time the two will be playing for former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn. Malzahn is currently the head coach of the Knights’ football program.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football news and the transfer portal.

List

TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER: Live updates of Alabama players in the portal

List

Alabama lands five players on AP All-American Team

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire