Former Alabama WR Christian Leary predicted to transfer to UCF

As of Monday, 13 of Alabama’s scholarship players had entered the transfer portal. One of them was sophomore wide receiver, Christian Leary. UCF Insider Stephen Knight put in a crystal ball prediction for Leary to land at UCF.

Leary is a native of Orlando, Florida which is where the Knights’ campus is located. He was recruited by the Knights coming out of high school but ultimately chose to attend Alabama. In two seasons, he hauled in three receptions for 10 receiving yards and one touchdown. His role this season lessened with all of the true freshmen that got playing time.

If he chooses to transfer to Central Florida, he will reunite with former Alabama wide receiver Javon Baker. It will be interesting to see if Leary actually lands there or elsewhere.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football and the transfer portal.

