Former Alabama WR Agiye Hall announces commitment to Texas

Steve Sarkisian and his staff have hit this offseason out of the park.

The Longhorns made significant improvements at quarterback, wide receiver, tight end and cornerback via the transfer portal, along with landing the No. 5 recruiting class in the country for the 2022 cycle.

On Tuesday, Texas received another talented addition via the transfer portal. Former Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall announced his commitment to the University of Texas via Twitter.

Hall’s announcement comes days after he visited Austin over Easter weekend. As a member of the 2021 recruiting class, he was rated the No. 5 wide receiver in the country and the No. 45 player nationally, according to 247Sports.

The former four-star prospect had somewhat of a rocky tenure in Tuscaloosa due to off the field issues. He played sparingly for the Crimson Tide and caught four passes for 72 yards.

Hall was rated the No. 5 available player available in 247Sports’ transfer portal rankings.

