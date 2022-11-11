Former Alabama walk-on RB Derrick Gore signing with Saints’ practice squad

Former Alabama walk-on running back Derrick Gore signed with the New Orleans Saints practice squad on Tuesday. He last played for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021.

Gore spent two seasons at Alabama as a walk-on running back. In his time at Alabama, he rushed for 93 yards and one touchdown. He also contributed on the Tide’s special teams unit. Soon after his redshirt-sophomore season, he decided to transfer to Louisiana-Monroe.

He went on to be the Warhawks’ leading rusher in his final two seasons. In 2019, he would sign with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent. He also spent time with the Washington and Kansas City. In his NFL career, he has 51 carries for 256 yards and two touchdowns.

Now, the New York native will have the opportunity to earn himself a spot on the Saints’ active roster. He will be returning from a pre-season injury that caused him to be placed on the Chiefs’ injured reserve.

Former @AlabamaFTBL running back Derrick Gore returned to the @NFL on Wednesday as a member of the @Saints' practice squad. https://t.co/hFVTLnzrR9 — Mark Inabinett (@AMarkG1) November 10, 2022

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Gore’s professional career as well as other former Alabama players.

List

Know Your Foe: 5 things Alabama fans should know about Ole Miss

List

Areas of concern ahead of Alabama's matchup against Ole Miss

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire